Street’s Christmas lights switched on early to “brighten things up”
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A street in a Norfolk market town has switched its Christmas lights on several days earlier than usual, in an effort “to brighten things up a bit” this winter.
The residents of St John’s Road in Stalham activated their dazzling displays together at 6pm on Friday night.
“One or two of us have been doing it for five or six years,” said organiser Graham Bedford.
“My neighbours decorate their whole garden with Christmas lights,” he added, “and they usually have a carol concert for all the street’s residents, with a brass band in the garden, and mulled wine - all to raise money for charity. But this year of course, we couldn’t do that.”
Mr Bedford said that the street had however “gone mad with the lights” this year, and that he personally had “something like three or four thousand lights” laced over his home and garden.
The EDP is running a campaign to Brighten Up Christmas. Will you be decorating the front of your home?