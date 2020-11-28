Gallery

Published: 1:28 PM November 28, 2020

Isla Howard, seven, and her twin brothers Freddie, centre, and Max aged five, out to enjoy the switching on of the Christmas lights by residents in St John's Road in Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A street in a Norfolk market town has switched its Christmas lights on several days earlier than usual, in an effort “to brighten things up a bit” this winter.

“One or two of us have been doing it for five or six years,” said organiser Graham Bedford.

Jason Bailey, his wife, Leah Willoughby-Bailey, with their children, Ruby, three, and Teddy, one, and their Christmas lights display in St John's Road in Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“My neighbours decorate their whole garden with Christmas lights,” he added, “and they usually have a carol concert for all the street’s residents, with a brass band in the garden, and mulled wine - all to raise money for charity. But this year of course, we couldn’t do that.”

Organisers of the switch on of the Christmas lights at homes in St John's Road in Stalham, Caroline Jenner and Graham Bedford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Bedford said that the street had however “gone mad with the lights” this year, and that he personally had “something like three or four thousand lights” laced over his home and garden.

One of the organisers of the switch on of the Christmas lights at homes in St John's Road in Stalham, Graham Bedford. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

Anita Clampin and her partner, Simon Swain, and their god-daughter, Phoebe Smyth, 12, and their Christmas lights display in St John's Road in Stalham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of the organisers of the switch on of the Christmas lights at homes in St John's Road in Stalham, Caroline Jenner. - Credit: Denise Bradley