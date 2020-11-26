Rallying call for Norfolk to boost community Christmas spirit after lockdown
- Credit: Anthony Dunton
Communities across Norfolk's villages, towns and city streets are being urged to brighten up their homes to lift spirits this Christmas.
The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together after what has been a tough year for the county due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.
Whether it is houses lit up in festive lights or handmade decorations on show for community trails, it is more important than ever for communities to work together safely to mark the Christmas season.
David Powles, editor for the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "For many, Christmas will be a very different time this year as we try to balance the need to stay safe with a desire to see family and friends. However, as we near the end of this most torrid of years it's so important we do what we can to finish on a positive and give families, in particular children, some happy memories to look back on.
"By transforming our communities into bright and colourful scenes of joy and Christmas spirit we can do just that."
Kat Downes, 43, from Hellesdon, has organised a Light the Night Lantern Celebration in the area where households will display homemade decorations for a trail from November 27 to November 29.
She said: "Community events are about staying connected and making new friends, which is essential."
Matthew Peek, 51, from Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, has organised a mass Christmas lights display on the close for the Salvation Army since 2004.
He said: "It brings the neighbourhood together. Everyone needs a lift."
Another area encouraging households to display lights for a special trail is Thorpe St Andrew.
Mayor John Fisher said: "It will hopefully diverge people's thoughts. Let's bring happiness and cheer."
Several villages are also getting involved including Hethersett, where several streets will be adorned with lights for Finnbar’s Force children's brain tumour charity, set up in 2017 in memory of Finnbar Cork who died aged five from a brain tumour.
To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk