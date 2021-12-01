Six seal pups separated from mothers during Storm Arwen

One of the seal pups who was separated from their mother during Storm Arwen. - Credit: RSPCA

Six seal pups which became separated from their mothers during Storm Arwen are being cared for a Norfolk animal hospital.

The seals, aged between 10 days and two weeks, were rescued by various volunteer organisations in East Anglia and taken to the RSPCA's East Winch hospital near King's Lynn.

Strom Arwen battered large parts of the country across the weekend and the charity said it expects more seal pups to be found in the coming days.

One of the seal pups who was separated from their mother during Storm Arwen. - Credit: RSPCA

Evangelos Achilleos, manager at East Winch hospital, said: “Storm Arwen has sadly resulted in a number of seal pups being separated from their mums too soon.

“Rescuers have had reports from coastlines of pups which are too young to be away from their mums.

“We even took in one seal pup who was found suckling on the body of a nearby larger dead pup - it’s just heart-breaking.

“We are doing all we can to accommodate what seal pups we can - and before the storm we were already caring for four grey pups and 26 common pup seals."

The six rescued pups have been named Banksy, Frida Kahlo, Salvador Dali, Bob Ross, Donatello and Michelangelo with their weights ranging from 10kg to 16kg.

Mr Achilleos added: “It is also estimated that the grey seal pupping season has started two weeks later than last year - which means pupping season is currently under way.

One of the seal pups who was separated from their mother during Storm Arwen. - Credit: RSPCA

“We are grateful to all our colleagues from the various seal rescue groups such as the Friends of Horsey Seals, BDMLR, Marine and Wildlife Rescue and our officers, who have been attending numerous reports of abandoned seal pups.

“Many of the seals that come into our care at the East Winch Wildlife Centre will be with us for some months before they are strong enough to fend for themselves and be released back to the wild.”

One of the pups brought into the centre is understood to have been chased back into the water by a member of the public.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Seals should never be pushed or chased back into the water. If you are concerned, monitor the pup."