Norwich teen will see her GoGo Steppe Mammoth design come to life

A Norwich teenager has expressed her 'shock and happiness' at winning the EDP's Steppe Mammoth design competition for the GoGoDiscover sculpture trail.

Charity Break will be holding GoGoDiscover 2022 between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10 with a "mighty herd" of the prehistoric sculptures to celebrate the Deep History Coast and Norfolk being home to the discovery of the largest and oldest mammoth ever found in Britain.

As part of this, readers of this newspaper were challenged to decorate our sponsored sculpture by paying homage to our county.

Winner of EDP mammoth sculpture design, Mae Sullivan with winning designs. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

This summer scores of dinosaur creations will be placed around Norwich, with the mammoth designs popping up in locations across Norfolk.

Following a "tough" competition, which was judged by EDP editor David Powles and the GoGoDiscover project team, Mae Sullivan, 16, from Norwich, was named the winner.

Her designs, which were inspired by the Norfolk Broads, coast and wildlife, will be recreated on a sculpture by Norfolk-based artist Alex Egan, which will join at least 23 others at some treasured locations across Norfolk.

The 16-year-old said: "I was surprised, I never imagined winning.

"I wanted to do scenery and when I thought of what represented Norfolk, I thought of the Broads, the sea and the Norfolk coast."

The Steppe Mammoth sculpture pictured at West Runton - Credit: Break

A charity auction of most of the sculptures will take place in the autumn to raise vital funds for Break to help it support vulnerable young people across the region.

Asked what she thought of that, Mae said: "I'm not anyone special and someone will have my design.

"It's unreal."

Her parents Jonathan and Nicola said: "We're delighted.

"When it's done, it will be nice to take her picture next to it. It's also something for her to look back on and be proud of."

Mr Powles said: "Mae's design was particularly impressive, encapsulating what makes our county so great.

"We can't wait to see it come to life."

Pete Marron, Break’s GoGoDiscover project manager, said getting the community involved in the trails is one of their key aims.

He said: "We were thrilled to see so many fantastic designs submitted for the EDP sponsored mammoth sculpture.

Design a Mammoth - Mae Sullivan. Age: 16 - Credit: Mae Sullivan

"All proceeds from the trail goes to supporting Break’s work, meaning that no matter their start to life, children on the edge of care, in care and leaving care are given the best possible opportunity to have a bright and successful future.”

