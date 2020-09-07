Search

Missing Aylsham man returns home

PUBLISHED: 12:47 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 07 September 2020

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man who went missing from his home in Aylsham has now returned home.

Norfolk police have said Stephen Taylor, 49, returned to his home in Scott Walk shortly after 11am today (Monday, September 7).

Mr Taylor was reported missing after he was last seen at home around midday on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”

