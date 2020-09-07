Missing Aylsham man returns home

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man who went missing from his home in Aylsham has now returned home.

Norfolk police have said Stephen Taylor, 49, returned to his home in Scott Walk shortly after 11am today (Monday, September 7).

Mr Taylor was reported missing after he was last seen at home around midday on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”

