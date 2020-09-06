Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, Aylsham, has been reported missing. Picture; Norfolk Police Archant

A 49-year-old man has been reported missing after last being seen at his home in Aylsham.

Stephen Taylor, of Scott Walk, was last seen around 12 noon on Sunday afternoon.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers are concerned for the 49-year-old’s welfare.

Mr Taylor is described as white, 5ft 11inches tall, of medium build and has a bald/shaved head and goatee beard.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “He is believed to be wearing a black Slazenger t-shirt with a collar, navy blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers. He was wearing diamond studs in both ears and has tattooed arms and a large cross tattoo on the back of his head.”

Anyone who may have seen Mr Taylor or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 311 of Sunday, September 6.