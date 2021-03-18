Pond given all-clear after dog poisonings scare

Published: 3:30 PM March 18, 2021

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt

Water in a pond linked to claims that dogs have become ill and died after being walked around it has not become contaminated with poisonous algae, tests have revealed.

South Wootton Parish Council put up notices around the duck pond on the village green, off Nursery Lane, after reports of dogs becoming poorly began circulating on social media.

But on Thursday the council said water from the pond had been given the all clear after being sent away to be tested by the Environment Agency.





In a statement, it said: "Following unsubstantiated reports on social media sites, and reproduced in local media, that at least two dogs had died after being walked near the pond on the Green, South Wootton, water samples were taken by the Environment Agency and tested for the presence of the alleged blue-green algae.

"Today the Environment Agency reported back to the South Wootton Parish Council that tests on the pond water samples show that there is no blue-green algae present.

"The parish council were saddened to hear of the death of the dogs, the causes of which remain unknown, and as soon as it was made aware of the rumours which were being circulated, took immediate action by erecting advisory notices around the Green and arranging for water samples to be taken and tested. The council confirms that there is no blue-algae in the pond water."

Warnings about blue-green algae are more commonly issued in the warmer months, when rising water temperatures and increasing sunlight hours can encourage the minute plants to grow, often as a bluish-green "scum" on the surface of still-waters such as ponds and lakes.

Some produce toxins which can turn the water poisonous to both dogs and humans.

A nearby vet's practice said it was not aware of any cases of dogs becoming ill after being walked near the pond.



