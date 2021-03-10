Dog walkers warned to 'stay clear' of pond after claims of dog deaths

Published: 10:52 AM March 10, 2021

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt

Dog walkers are being advised to stay clear of a village pond following claims pets have become ill after coming into contact with it.

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to keep away from the pond on The Green after social media posts claimed dogs have died after visits to the duck pond.

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt

The notice, which was put up on Tuesday, March 9, said: "The parish council has been aware of rumours that, following recent walks on The Green, two dogs have unfortunately died.

"Investigations have been launched but until such time as results are known, dog walkers are advised to stay clear of the pond on The Green."

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt

On Wednesday, a spokesperson at the parish council said they have asked environmental health teams at West Norfolk Council to take water samples.

They added that no-one has contacted them about their pets have becoming ill and that the matter was picked up from a post on Facebook.

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt

They said: "It is something we are aware of and taking precautionary measures.

"We saw posts on Facebook and we are reacting to that.

"Whether the pond has blue-green algae [we don't know], we can only wait for results of tests."

South Wootton Parish Council has placed a warning notice to dog walkers to stay clear of the pond on The Green. - Credit: Ian Burt







