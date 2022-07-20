‘Happy-go-lucky’ dad killed in crash into house was over drink drive limit

The fatal accident occurred on a sharp bend in Panxworth near South Walsham - Credit: Simon Parkin

A father-of-two who died when his car crashed into a house was three times over the drink drive limit and not wearing his seatbelt, an inquest was told.

Christopher Williams, 32, lost control on a sharp bend on Panxworth Road near South Walsham in the early hours of January 2.

The elderly occupant of the house was shaken but uninjured by the accident - Credit: Simon Parkin

Despite passing motorists and villagers rushing to help after his Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the home of an elderly woman, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death on Wednesday heard toxicology tests found high levels of alcohol, cannabis and traces of cocaine in his system.

Norfolk Coroner’s Court was also told investigators had determined he was not wearing a seatbelt and was over the speed limit at the time of the crash, which partially demolished the front of the house.

The homeowner was uninjured but badly shaken by the accident and temporarily had to move out.

The crash happened the day after Mr Williams, one of nine siblings, had moved from Thetford to South Walsham for a “fresh start”, the inquest heard.

In a statement his mother Tracey Leahy said he was a “happy-go-lucky guy who would help anyone” and who had rarely drunk alcohol.

She said he had hoped the new home in South Walsham, which came with the offer of a job with better prospects, would enable him to see his two young sons more often.

His sister Shannon Williams said he had “a big heart” and enjoyed a life-long passion for cars, banger racing and had trained as a motor mechanic.

Neighbours said the 30mph road at Panxworth near South Walsham had been several accidents. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Following the accident locals in Panxworth raised concerns about the safety of the road which has a 30mph speed limit as it twists through several sharp bends.

It was also revealed resurfacing work had seen cats' eyes removed months before a night-time crash.

But PC Graham Brooks, forensic accident investigator with Norfolk police, told the inquest the road had “no significant defects” and Mr Williams had been travelling at approximately 40mph.

“The bend is extremely tight and it would have been difficult to negotiate at this speed,” he added.

Senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded that Mr Williams died due to a road traffic collision.