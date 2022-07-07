Road had cats' eyes removed months before fatal night-time crash

The fatal accident occurred on a sharp bend in Panxworth near South Walsham - Credit: Simon Parkin

Road resurfacing saw cats' eyes removed months before a night-time crash that killed a man when his car crashed into a house, it has been revealed.

The reflective safety devices were taken up and not reinstated during work to repair the road surface on the B1140 through the village of Panxworth, near South Walsham, in March 2021.

Reflective safety cat's eyes had not been reinstated after resurfacing of the road through Panxworth - Credit: Simon Parkin

Christopher Williams, 32, from Newtown in Thetford, died after his Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the home of an elderly woman on a sharp bend in the village at 12.40am on January 2 this year.

Despite other motorists and local householders rushing to help he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cats' eye studs have since been reinstated to the centre line markings on the road which has no street lights.

It is unclear what caused the fatal accident that saw Mr Williams’ car leave the road and smash into the front of the house.

The elderly occupant of the house was shaken but uninjured by the accident - Credit: Simon Parkin

Norfolk police said accident investigators had carried out an examination into the circumstances of the crash and a report had been prepared for the coroner.

An inquest opening into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard he died from multiple trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

Following the crash local residents raised concerns about the safety of the road which has a 30mph limit as it twists through several sharp bends.

Neighbours have also queried whether the removal of the cats' eyes played a part in the accident.

Panxworth householder Gavin Ralph said: “I firmly believe the removal of the cats' eyes has played a hand in the accident and this should be further investigated as to why such vital road safety devices were not reinstated in a timely manner.

Cats' eyes are a road marking safety device that reflect car headlights - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“A reflective cats' eye is a road safety device for safe night-time navigation, especially on unlit roads with junctions and in this case, a 90 degree bend where the road narrows with a change of incline.”

Norfolk County Council confirmed that the cats’ eyes had been removed before the March 2021 resurfacing work.

“We understand there is to be an inquest into this tragic incident and it would be inappropriate to comment ahead of that,” said a spokesperson.

