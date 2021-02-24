News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man, 38, found safe by police after extensive search operation

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:05 PM February 24, 2021   
Simon Tait, 38, has been found safe and well in Gorleston after an extensive rescue operation to find him.

Simon Tait, 38, has been found safe and well in Gorleston after an extensive rescue operation to find him. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was reported missing in Norfolk has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Simon Tait, 38, had been reported missing from Surlingham after last being seen at an address there at 6.53pm on Tuesday.

After an extensive operation which saw rescuers search in the Broads throughout the night before resuming the following day, he was found safe in the Gorleston area on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on social media, Norfolk Police thanked everyone who had helped or shared their appeal to find Mr Tait.

Hemsby Lifeboat had launched from Brundall Marine at around 8.20pm on Tuesday night to search for him, as he was believed to have been on a boat on the River Yare.

It was believed that he may have been in the Strumpshaw Fen area, and the nature reserve there was closed as the search continued on Wednesday afternoon, with people advised to avoid the area.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus