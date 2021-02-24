Man, 38, found safe by police after extensive search operation

Published: 9:05 PM February 24, 2021

Simon Tait, 38, has been found safe and well in Gorleston after an extensive rescue operation to find him. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was reported missing in Norfolk has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Simon Tait, 38, had been reported missing from Surlingham after last being seen at an address there at 6.53pm on Tuesday.

After an extensive operation which saw rescuers search in the Broads throughout the night before resuming the following day, he was found safe in the Gorleston area on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on social media, Norfolk Police thanked everyone who had helped or shared their appeal to find Mr Tait.

Hemsby Lifeboat had launched from Brundall Marine at around 8.20pm on Tuesday night to search for him, as he was believed to have been on a boat on the River Yare.

It was believed that he may have been in the Strumpshaw Fen area, and the nature reserve there was closed as the search continued on Wednesday afternoon, with people advised to avoid the area.