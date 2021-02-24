News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Search continues for man missing in the Broads

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:32 AM February 24, 2021   
Simon Tait

Police are hunting for a man missing from Surlingham, 38-year-old Simon Tait - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An extensive rescue operation which ran on until the early hours of this morning has resumed in the Broads after teams were unable to find a missing man.

Hemsby Broads Rescue, along with the fire service, search and rescue helicopters, police, Broads Beat and Winterton, Lowestoft and Gorleston Coastguards were tasked with finding Simon Tait, a 38-year-old from Surlingham, near the Beauchamp Arms on the River Yare last night.

He was last seen at an address in Surlingham at 6.53pm on Tuesday, and is described as being medium build, 5.8ft tall and wearing light-coloured cargo trousers and a green army-style t-shirt. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

He is believed to have been on a boat on the River Yare and may be in Strumpshaw Fen area. 

The still water of the River Yare in the evening at the Beauchamp Arms at Buckenham. Picture: Denise

The search centred around the area of the Beauchamp Arms, but went as far as Surlingham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Teams were originally paged at around 8.20pm on Tuesday night, with Hemsby lifeboat launching from Brundall Marina.

They searched as far as The Ferry House, Surlingham, but were stood down at 4.30am after they were unable to locate him.

According to Hemsby lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd, teams were again paged this morning to continue with the search.

Humber Coastguard confirmed that Lowestoft, Gorleston and Winterton teams had also headed out to help track the man down, and were joined by Norfolk police, fire crews and other emergency service vehicles.

Strumpshaw Fen is currently closed as the search continues and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Hemsby lifeboat

Hemsby Broads Rescue was stood down at 4.30am after a huge search operation which lasted eight hours. Teams were sent out again this morning to continue the search - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Steven Knightley at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 339 of February 23, 2021.




