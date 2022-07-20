WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village

Video

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

A shocking video has shown the moment several gardens and homes were engulfed by flames as scorching temperatures wreaked havoc in a Norfolk village.

Crews were initially called to the fire in a field behind The Oaks in Ashill, near Watton, at about 5pm on Tuesday (July 19).

About 15 appliances were sent to the scene, but the blaze quickly spread to The Green in the village centre.

A number of families had to be evacuated as multiple homes caught alight.

William Gentry, owner of Spitfire Aerial Photography, said he first spotted the smoke from his home in Wymondham.

After driving to the source, his drone footage captured the incident as it unfolded and he was able to alert fire crews to the homes which were in danger.

Fire crews battle the blaze at Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

Mr Gentry said: "It was shocking and it got very scary. It's heartbreaking for the village

"Probably half a dozen homes have been lost and maybe 20 homes seriously affected.

"Later, I was helping hand out water for firefighters and at the community centres where the evacuees were taken. They were devastated; it was awful."

Crews from across Norfolk were called in to help to tackle the blaze, including from Wymondham, Dereham, Long Stratton, Diss, King's Lynn, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Hingham, Attleborough, North Walsham, Sheringham, Watton, Earlham and Methwold.

Homes are currently burning in Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

On Wednesday (July 20) morning, an aerial ladder platform and a support pump remained at the scene dampening down.

A fire service spokesman said some homes had been lost, with confirmation on the total number not yet known.