News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

WATCH: Heatwave blaze engulfs Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:51 AM July 20, 2022
Updated: 10:25 AM July 20, 2022
A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

A shocking video has shown the moment several gardens and homes were engulfed by flames as scorching temperatures wreaked havoc in a Norfolk village. 

Crews were initially called to the fire in a field behind The Oaks in Ashill, near Watton, at about 5pm on Tuesday (July 19).

About 15 appliances were sent to the scene, but the blaze quickly spread to The Green in the village centre.

A number of families had to be evacuated as multiple homes caught alight. 

William Gentry, owner of Spitfire Aerial Photography, said he first spotted the smoke from his home in Wymondham.

After driving to the source, his drone footage captured the incident as it unfolded and he was able to alert fire crews to the homes which were in danger. 

Fire crews battle the blaze at Ashill.

Fire crews battle the blaze at Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

Mr Gentry said: "It was shocking and it got very scary. It's heartbreaking for the village 

"Probably half a dozen homes have been lost and maybe 20 homes seriously affected.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham
  2. 2 Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village
  1. 4 Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park
  2. 5 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  3. 6 Two homes 'gutted' in Norfolk village blaze
  4. 7 Major incident declared as fire service receives more than 70 call-outs
  5. 8 Firefighters battle field blaze in Norfolk Broads village
  6. 9 Two homes badly damaged after field fire in Norfolk village
  7. 10 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol

"Later, I was helping hand out water for firefighters and at the community centres where the evacuees were taken. They were devastated; it was awful."

Crews from across Norfolk were called in to help to tackle the blaze, including from Wymondham, Dereham, Long Stratton, Diss, King's Lynn, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Hingham, Attleborough, North Walsham, Sheringham, Watton, Earlham and Methwold.

Homes are currently burning in Ashill.

Homes are currently burning in Ashill. - Credit: conranphotography.net

On Wednesday (July 20) morning, an aerial ladder platform and a support pump remained at the scene dampening down.

A fire service spokesman said some homes had been lost, with confirmation on the total number not yet known. 

Norfolk Live News
Watton News

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Field fire on Shelfanger Road just outside Diss

Norfolk Live News | Video

Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon