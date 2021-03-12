Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed
- Credit: NNDC
The name of a new public pool and leisure centre on the north Norfolk coast has been revealed.
The £12.7 million building to replace the former Splash centre in Weybourne Road, Sheringham is to be called The Reef.
Its owners, North Norfolk District Council, said the name was a homage to north Norfolk’s iconic coastline.
The council said of the name: "North Norfolk is home to a substantial chalk reef which is 20 miles long and six miles wide, making it the largest of its’ kind in Europe.
"Dubbed 'Norfolk's Great Barrier Reef', it is home to 120 species of seaweed and plants and more than 350 species of fish and invertebrates.
You may also want to watch:
"In 2016, it was designated as the Cromer Shoal Chalk Bed Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) by the Marine Conservation Society."
The centre's logo has also been unveiled, which the council said: "Pays tribute to a recognisable feature of the beaches in the district, drawing inspiration from bladder wrack; brown algae that is a memorable feature of the groynes, sea defences and rock pools along the coastline."
Most Read
- 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 2 Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam
- 3 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
- 4 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
- 5 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
- 6 Shop worker died from natural causes, inquest rules
- 7 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 8 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
- 9 Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert
- 10 Broads village housing plans approved despite flooding concerns
Bladder wrack is a type of brown seaweed found in the North Sea, which is sometimes used in herbal medicine.
The Reef will include a six-lane, 25m main pool, a 13m x 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a splash pad with water play features and two community rooms.
There will be a café area on the ground floor and upstairs there will be a gym, dance/activities studio and spinning studio.
The centre is due to open in August this year.
Contractors Metnor are demolishing Splash, which is on the same site. Splash was opened by Princess Diana in 1988.
-What do you think of the name of the new centre? Add your comments below?