Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed

Published: 3:57 PM March 12, 2021

Artist's impression of the new Sheringham Leisure Centre, called The Reef, which is due to open in August. - Credit: NNDC

The name of a new public pool and leisure centre on the north Norfolk coast has been revealed.

The £12.7 million building to replace the former Splash centre in Weybourne Road, Sheringham is to be called The Reef.

Its owners, North Norfolk District Council, said the name was a homage to north Norfolk’s iconic coastline.

The logo for The Reef, the leisure centre replacing Sheringham's Splash. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The council said of the name: "North Norfolk is home to a substantial chalk reef which is 20 miles long and six miles wide, making it the largest of its’ kind in Europe.

"Dubbed 'Norfolk's Great Barrier Reef', it is home to 120 species of seaweed and plants and more than 350 species of fish and invertebrates.

"In 2016, it was designated as the Cromer Shoal Chalk Bed Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) by the Marine Conservation Society."

The centre's logo has also been unveiled, which the council said: "Pays tribute to a recognisable feature of the beaches in the district, drawing inspiration from bladder wrack; brown algae that is a memorable feature of the groynes, sea defences and rock pools along the coastline."

An aerial photograph of the new state-of-the-art Sheringham leisure centre called The Reef which is now being built. - Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor

Bladder wrack is a type of brown seaweed found in the North Sea, which is sometimes used in herbal medicine.

The Reef will include a six-lane, 25m main pool, a 13m x 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a splash pad with water play features and two community rooms.

There will be a café area on the ground floor and upstairs there will be a gym, dance/activities studio and spinning studio.

An aerial photograph of the new state-of-the-art Sheringham leisure centre called The Reef which is now being built. - Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor

The centre is due to open in August this year.

Contractors Metnor are demolishing Splash, which is on the same site. Splash was opened by Princess Diana in 1988.

