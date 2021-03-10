WATCH: Drone footage shows demolition of leisure centre

Video

Published: 12:17 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM March 10, 2021

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

As one goes up, another comes down.

This drone footage by Sheringham-based photographer and filmmaker Chris Taylor shows how the town's Splash pool and leisure centre is being demolished, right next to the building that is to take its place.

The outer facade of Splash, on Weybourne Road, has already been taken off, revealing its wooden panels, and a large digger is now on site gradually taking it apart.

Princess Diana unveiling a plaque at the opening of Splash swimming pool in Sheringham on 11 May, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Construction work is continuing on Splash's replacement right next to the demolition site.

This building, expected to be opened in August, will include a 25m main pool, a 13m by 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a 'splash pad', community rooms and café.

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Splash was opened in May 1988 by Princess Diana. The facility's water slide, wave machine and gently sloping 'beach-like' shallow end won it many fans, and there was a public backlash when it was revealed these features would not form part of the replacement pool.

Princess Diana meeting school children at the opening of Splash in Sheringham in 1988. - Credit: Archant

Splash in Sheringham marked its 30th anniversary in 2018. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The water slide and wave machine were popular features of Sheringham's Splash. - Credit: Archant Library

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo



