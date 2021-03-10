News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Drone footage shows demolition of leisure centre

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:17 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 12:32 PM March 10, 2021
Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. 

Sheringham's Splash leisure centre is being demolished next to the site where its replacement building is going up. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

As one goes up, another comes down. 

This drone footage by Sheringham-based photographer and filmmaker Chris Taylor shows how the town's Splash pool and leisure centre is being demolished, right next to the building that is to take its place. 

The outer facade of Splash, on Weybourne Road, has already been taken off, revealing its wooden panels, and a large digger is now on site gradually taking it apart. 

Princess Diana unveiling a plaque at the opening of Splash swimming pool in Sheringham on 11 May, 19

Princess Diana unveiling a plaque at the opening of Splash swimming pool in Sheringham on 11 May, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Construction work is continuing on Splash's replacement right next to the demolition site.

This building, expected to be opened in August, will include a 25m main pool, a 13m by 8m learner pool with moveable floor, a 'splash pad', community rooms and café.

Splash was opened in May 1988 by Princess Diana. The facility's water slide, wave machine and gently sloping 'beach-like' shallow end won it many fans, and there was a public backlash when it was revealed these features would not form part of the replacement pool.

Princess Diana meeting local school children at the opening of Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre, Sh

Princess Diana meeting school children at the opening of Splash in Sheringham in 1988. - Credit: Archant

Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on Saturday. Picture: ANTON

Splash in Sheringham marked its 30th anniversary in 2018. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Sheringham Splash. Photo: Archant Library

The water slide and wave machine were popular features of Sheringham's Splash. - Credit: Archant Library

