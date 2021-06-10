Disability support charity at risk of closure from lack of fundraising

Video

Published: 12:43 PM June 10, 2021

The staff at SENsational Families which helps families of SEND children and young adults across Norfolk. - Credit: SENsational Families

A charity which helps families of children with complex needs is at risk of closure if funds are not raised by the end of this year.

SENsational Families supports 350 families with children and young adults who have special educational needs or a disability (SEND) across Norfolk.

But its £152,000 National Lottery grant awarded in 2019 runs out at Christmas.

Chief executive Nicki Price, 41, from Taverham, said: "We are really struggling. We are giving out six month contracts to staff because we don't know whether we will be here in the future. We are concerned."

SENsational Families, which has 2,600 members on its Facebook support group, is one of 125 charities in Norfolk, Waveney and parts of Suffolk which could have a share of £20,000 from this paper's Cash For Charities campaign.

Readers can collect coupons for the groups up until July 3, which are in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles.

Reporter Sophie Wyllie holding a Cash For Charities campaign coupon. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The coupons have to be collated by individual charities and the £20,000 will be shared between organisations depending on how many are collected for each cause.

Mrs Price, who has two boys aged 11 and 13, said SENsational Families needed at least £50,000 to keep going.

She said: "Our services have been in demand during lockdown. It has been busy and difficult. We have got a three-month waiting list for us to help people."

To deal with the demand, SENsational Families has taken on another part-time staff member - taking the total number of part-time staff to nine, including Mrs Price.

The chief executive started the organisation in 2015 following her struggles to find support after her eldest son was diagnosed with autism aged eight.

It started out as a weekly coffee morning and a Facebook group but has expanded to other support services.

She added the lockdown had prevented community fundraisers from taking place but it received £40,000 from Norfolk Community Foundation.

Mrs Price was worried about who would fill the gap in terms of support for families of SEND children if the charity had to stop or reduce its services.

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

Any coupons collected for SENsational Families should be sent to SENsational Families, The Stables, Sparham Hall, Lyng Road, Lyng, Norwich, NR95QY.

Visit www.sensationalfamilies.org.uk

For more information email charities@archant.co.uk.

Which charities have signed up?

