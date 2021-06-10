Video
Disability support charity at risk of closure from lack of fundraising
- Credit: SENsational Families
A charity which helps families of children with complex needs is at risk of closure if funds are not raised by the end of this year.
SENsational Families supports 350 families with children and young adults who have special educational needs or a disability (SEND) across Norfolk.
But its £152,000 National Lottery grant awarded in 2019 runs out at Christmas.
Chief executive Nicki Price, 41, from Taverham, said: "We are really struggling. We are giving out six month contracts to staff because we don't know whether we will be here in the future. We are concerned."
SENsational Families, which has 2,600 members on its Facebook support group, is one of 125 charities in Norfolk, Waveney and parts of Suffolk which could have a share of £20,000 from this paper's Cash For Charities campaign.
Readers can collect coupons for the groups up until July 3, which are in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles.
The coupons have to be collated by individual charities and the £20,000 will be shared between organisations depending on how many are collected for each cause.
Mrs Price, who has two boys aged 11 and 13, said SENsational Families needed at least £50,000 to keep going.
She said: "Our services have been in demand during lockdown. It has been busy and difficult. We have got a three-month waiting list for us to help people."
To deal with the demand, SENsational Families has taken on another part-time staff member - taking the total number of part-time staff to nine, including Mrs Price.
The chief executive started the organisation in 2015 following her struggles to find support after her eldest son was diagnosed with autism aged eight.
It started out as a weekly coffee morning and a Facebook group but has expanded to other support services.
She added the lockdown had prevented community fundraisers from taking place but it received £40,000 from Norfolk Community Foundation.
Mrs Price was worried about who would fill the gap in terms of support for families of SEND children if the charity had to stop or reduce its services.
Any coupons collected for SENsational Families should be sent to SENsational Families, The Stables, Sparham Hall, Lyng Road, Lyng, Norwich, NR95QY.
Visit www.sensationalfamilies.org.uk
For more information email charities@archant.co.uk.
Which charities have signed up?
1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Caister Scout Group
1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group
1st Mattishall Scout Group
1st Snettisham Scout Group
1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
1st Wymondham Scout Group
2nd Wells Brownies
469 Lowestoft Air Cadets
Age UK Norfolk
All Saints' Church, Threxton
Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft
Asperger East Anglia
Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton
Aylsham Older People's Association
Bact Community Transport. Bungay
Beccles Men's Shed
Beccles Lido Limited
Big C
Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea
Cancer Community Chest, Norwich
Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families
Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk
Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford
City of Norwich Aviation Museum
City WI Norwich
Company of Four, Norwich
Dereham Cancer Care
Dereham Men's Shed
Dereham Theatre Company
Ditchingham Men's Shed
DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston
East Anglian Air Ambulance
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham
Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston
FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft
First Dereham Scout Group
First Focus, Fakenham
Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich
Friend in Deed, Cawston
Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks
Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich
Great Ryburgh Playing Field
Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
Guide Dogs For The Blind - King's Lynn branch
Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
Harleston and District Young Farmers
Headway Norfolk and Waveney
Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss
Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
Home-Start Suffolk
Home-Start Norfolk
How Hill Trust
Ingham Village Hall
Keeping Abreast, Norwich
Little Snoring Playgroup
Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham
Lowestoft Museum
MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew
Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group
N&N Hospitals Charity
Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)
Narborough and Narford Community Centre
Nelson's Journey
Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)
Norfolk Citizens Advice
Norfolk Community Law Service
Norfolk Family Carers
Norfolk Federation of WIs
Norfolk SEN Network
Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
North Lynn Methodist Church
North Walsham Play
North Wootton Village Hall
Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group
Norwich Foodbank
Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
Norwich Samaritans
Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Pakefield Singers
People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising
People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland
Priscilla Bacon Hospice
River Waveney Trust, Harleston
Rotary Club of Bungay
Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
RSPCA East Norfolk
Runhall Recreation Ground
Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston
SENsational Families, Lyng
Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich
Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Sprowston Parochial Church Council
St Martins, Norwich
St Mary's Church, Tittleshall
St. John Ambulance
Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds
Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham
Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich
Surlingham Church & Poor Charity
Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
Swan Youth Project, Downham Market
The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
The BUILD Charity, Norwich
The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich
The Clare School, Norwich
The Friends of Kelling Hospital
The Hamlet Charity, Norwich
The Museum of the Broads, Stalham
The Pastures
Thetford & District Dementia Support Group
Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew
Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay
Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles
West Norwich Lions
Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd
William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
Wymondham Dementia Support Group
YMCA Norfolk