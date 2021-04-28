How to help charities by collecting Cash for Charities coupons
Charities have spoken about the desperate need to start fundraising again after a tough year of coronavirus lockdowns.
The call comes as over 100 worthy causes have put their names forward to get a share of £20,000 through this paper's Cash For Charities campaign.
Readers of the EDP, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles can collect coupons on behalf of charities which have applied for the fund until July 3 each day, apart from in Saturday's EDP.
The tokens will be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionately to how many have been used for each of the different charities.
Asperger East Anglia, which supports children and adults with Asperger's and autism, in Norfolk and Suffolk, is one of the charities vying for the money.
Thecla Fellas, chief executive officer of the Norwich-based organisation, said: "We have to recuperate the self-generated funds which we lost from the closure of our shops and workshops. It has been a scary year."
The charity has two shops in Beccles and one at the Charing Cross Centre on St John Maddermarket, Norwich, and before the lockdowns ran woodwork and electrical workshop sessions.
Ms Fellas said the charity, which runs online support sessions, made £85,000 through online sales of charity shop items and received an emergency National Lottery grant of nearly £41,000 last year.
But that had to be used in six months and the charity will run out of its £72,000 from two sources this year.
"Every bit of money would be fantastic because we could buy something to make the charity run better or put on outside activities to benefit our service users," Ms Fellas added.
Dereham Cancer Care, which supports children and adults with cancer as well as their loved ones, hopes the fund will enhance its centre off Cowper Road.
Zoe Flint, charity co-ordinator, wants the building to offer more complementary therapies as well open it in the evenings and weekends.
But extra money is needed for running costs at the base which is open every Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.
Miss Flint said: "I want to bring it up to the 21st century and be accessible. Extra funds will enable us to expand."
She also hoped the Cash For Charities fund would raise awareness of good causes.
What charities have signed up?
1st Attleborough St Mary's) Scout Group
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Caister Scout Group
1st Fressingfield Scout Group
1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group
1st Snettisham Scout Group
1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
1st Wymondham Scout Group
2nd Wells Brownies
469 Lowestoft Air Cadets
Age UK Norfolk
All Saints' Church, Threxton
Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft
Asperger East Anglia
Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton
Aylsham Older People's Association
Bact Community Transport. Bungay
Beccles Men's Shed
Big C
Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea
Cancer Community Chest, Norwich
Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families
Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk
Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford
City of Norwich Aviation Museum
City WI Norwich
Company of Four, Norwich
Dereham Cancer Care
Dereham Men's Shed
Dereham Theatre Company
Ditchingham Men's Shed
DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston
East Anglian Air Ambulance
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham
Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston
FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft
First Dereham Scout Group
First Focus, Fakenham
Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich
Friend in Deed, Cawston
Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks
Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich
Great Ryburgh Playing Field
Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
Halesworth Volunteer Centre
Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
Harleston and District Young Farmers
Headway Norfolk and Waveney
Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss
Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
Home-Start Suffolk
Home-Start Norfolk
How Hill Trust
Ingham Village Hall
Keeping Abreast, Norwich
Little Snoring Playgroup
Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham
Lowestoft Museum
MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew
Mid Suffolk Voluntary Organisations Forum - Red Gables
Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group
N&N Hospitals Charity
Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)
Narborough and Narford Community Centre
Nelson's Journey
Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)
Norfolk Citizens Advice
Norfolk Community Law Service
Norfolk Family Carers
Norfolk Federation of WIs
Norfolk SEN Network
Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
North Lynn Methodist Church
North Walsham Play
North Wootton Village Hall
Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group
Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
Oak Grove Community Church
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Pakefield Singers
People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising
People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland
Priscilla Bacon Hospice
River Waveney Trust, Harleston
Rotary Club of Bungay
Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
RSPCA East Norfolk
Runhall Recreation Ground
Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston
Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Sprowston Parochial Church Council
St Martins, Norwich
St Mary's Church, Tittleshall
St. John Ambulance
Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham
Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich
Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
Swan Youth Project, Downham Market
The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
The BUILD Charity, Norwich
The Clare School, Norwich
The Friends of Kelling Hospital
The Museum of the Broads, Stalham
The Pastures
Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew
Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay
Warren Association Trust, Oulton Broad
Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles
West Norwich Lions
Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd
William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
YMCA Norfolk