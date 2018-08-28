Thousands queuing at Sandringham to get a glimpse of the Royal Family

Crowds of well-wishers are expected on Christmas Day at Sandringham. Picture: Ian Burt

Thousands are queuing up for a glimpse of the Royal Family when they attend a church service in Norfolk today.

The Royal Family attending church on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield The Royal Family attending church on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

The Queen and other Royals are expected to attend the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham church.

She will be joined by around 30 members of her family, who are spending Christmas in west Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Suffolk are expected at church.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also expected to attend.

All have been staying at Sandringham or nearby Anmer for the Royal Family’s traditional festive gathering.

Most arrived on Christmas Eve. The Queen arrived in King’s Lynn by train on Thursday, to oversee preparations including choosing a Christmas tree from the Royal sawmill.

