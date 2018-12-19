Which Royal Family members are coming to Sandringham for Christmas?

The Royal Family leave the Christmas service at Sandringham Church in 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

The Queen is expecting a house-full this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Apart from herself and the Duke of Edinburgh, the party at Sandringham is expected to include: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Anne, Princess Royal and vice-admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

Peter and Autumn Phillips with Savannah and Isla Phillips

Mike and Zara Tindall with Mia Grace and Zena Elizabeth Tindall

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

It has yet to be confirmed whether the Middleton family - the Duchess of Cambridge’s father Michael, mother Carole, sister Phillipa, her husband James Matthews and brother Michael - will be coming to Norfolk.

If so, they might stay at Anmer hall, the Cambridges’ home on the Sandringham Estate.