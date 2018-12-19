Which Royal Family members are coming to Sandringham for Christmas?
PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD
The Queen is expecting a house-full this Christmas.
Apart from herself and the Duke of Edinburgh, the party at Sandringham is expected to include: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
Anne, Princess Royal and vice-admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
Andrew, Duke of York
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children
Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn
William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
Peter and Autumn Phillips with Savannah and Isla Phillips
Mike and Zara Tindall with Mia Grace and Zena Elizabeth Tindall
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
It has yet to be confirmed whether the Middleton family - the Duchess of Cambridge’s father Michael, mother Carole, sister Phillipa, her husband James Matthews and brother Michael - will be coming to Norfolk.
If so, they might stay at Anmer hall, the Cambridges’ home on the Sandringham Estate.
