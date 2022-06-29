News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Like magic' - RAF Falcons dazzle at Royal Norfolk Show

James Weeds

Published: 3:27 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 3:59 PM June 29, 2022
Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

RAF parachutists said they could hear the roars of support from the crowd below as they made their spectacular entrance at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday.

The RAF Falcons Display team took a leap of faith from their aircraft which was cruising at around 5,000 feet. Despite some mild wet spots earlier in the morning, the weather was beginning to clear just in time.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Maybe it's a sign," said the RAF commentator to the crowd of grounded onlookers. The clouds were beginning to part and the sun was peeking through.

The countdown was coming close to zero, the smoke signals had been set and the Falcons took the skies.

Making his 520th jump on the day, Corporal Joe Finch said he was taken back by the number of people who had come down to the Showground for the show.

Corporal Joe Finch

ADRENALINE: Corporal Joe Finch in between jumps with the RAF Falcons on Wednesday at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: James Weeds

"It was awesome," Cpl Finch said.

"We've done 25 displays so far this year. And this jump went really well.

"As we flew over, the clouds were clearing and we were good to go for a full show. Which is always good.

"As soon as we jumped out, we could make out just how many people were watching and as we got closer, we could hear their support.

"It was like magic."

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Cpl Finch will be part of the team making all four jumps throughout the Royal Norfolk Show. He said it was now the busy season for the Falcons - and they will be putting on a display at the British Grand Prix on the weekend - but the pressure is always worthwhile when he sees the support from the crowd.

One of the Falcons' supporters on Wednesday was eight-year-old James O'Grady from Wymondham.

He said the display was the highlight of his family trip with his mum, Nicola, dad, Michael and sister Isabelle.

Michael, Isabelle, Nicola and James O’Grady at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday.

Michael, Isabelle, Nicola and James O'Grady at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

"The skydiving was very good," James said. 

"I think it was that and the combine harvester which were my favourites.

"I'd like to give them both a go."

Dexter Woodyatt

Eight-year-old Dexter Woodyatt was impressed by the RAF Falcons. - Credit: James Weeds

Eight-year-old Dexter Woodyatt, from Watlington, said he was "blown away" by the spectacular display.

"It was so good. I loved it when they were just above us. I could nearly touch them."

Dexter said he would like to try it someday.

The Falcons will jump again at 5.45pm on Wednesday and then at 11.10am and 5.55pm on Thursday.

Among the other highlights in the main ring during the show are the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Team and the Military Band with Blake.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Homecoming for flight lieutenant Reeve

"We're good to go from about 5,000 feet," said Norwich-born Mike Reeve, flight lieutenant for the RAF Falcons before the jump.

Radioing the parachute team who had been circling Norfolk Showground from above for 90-minutes, the team were going through final preparations.

Corporal Dan Edwards and flight lieutenant Mike Reeve.

HOMECOMING: Flight lieutenant Mike Reeve (right) with Corporal Dan Edwards before the RAF Falcons made their descent at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

"It's all complicated stuff," he said.

"But we want it to be a show, don't we?"

The four-year veteran, who studied at Aylsham High and Reepham College, said even though it was the height of the Falcons' display season, it was great to be back on home soil.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

TOUCHDOWN: Crew from the RAF Falcons after they had landed at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I try to get home when I can, so it's great to be here during our display season.

"It's always nice to show off what we can do and it's great to speak face-to-face with the crowds who are visiting here in Norfolk.

"It's a nice, tight arena, which makes it a bit more challenging, especially with low winds. But we're looking forward to it."

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


