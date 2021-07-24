News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
It's back! Hundreds of runners celebrate Parkrun return

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:29 AM July 24, 2021   
Runners take part in the Eaton Park Parkrun.

Runners take part in the Eaton Park Parkrun. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Park life was busier than usual on Saturday as hundreds of runners across the county limbered up for the return of the first Parkruns in more than a year. 

The free, weekly timed events have been on hold due to the pandemic, with no official organised runs held since March 2020. 

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Parkrun events returned to Eaton Park with runners ready to go at 9am.

Parkrun events returned to Eaton Park with runners ready to go at 9am. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

At parks across Norfolk and Waveney, volunteers and runners were back ready to get underway at 9am. 

At Eaton Park, in Norwich, runners set off to the whistle blown by Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, who then doffed his regalia to volunteer as a tail walker. 

Terry Atkins, who started doing park runs two years ago on two sticks after three hip operations, said he had missed the camaraderie of running with others.

Terry Atkins at Eaton Park parkrun

Terry Atkins who started doing park runs two years ago on two sticks after three hip operations, said he has missed the camaraderie of running with others. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A number of rules remain in place due to the ongoing caution over the pandemic, with racers urged not to refrain from high-fiving or any form of social contact, as well as respecting each other's personal spaces. 

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk

Parkrun events have returned to Norfolk - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Parkrun at Eaton Park

Parkrun events returned to Eaton Park with runners ready to go at 9am. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Organising the run was Pete Scott and Steve Cook, who have taken over from Richard Polley as co-event director. 

Peter Scott, the organiser of the Norwich Park Run

Peter Scott, the organiser of the Norwich Park Run - Credit: Neil Didsbury


Norfolk
Norfolk

