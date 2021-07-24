Gallery
It's back! Hundreds of runners celebrate Parkrun return
Park life was busier than usual on Saturday as hundreds of runners across the county limbered up for the return of the first Parkruns in more than a year.
The free, weekly timed events have been on hold due to the pandemic, with no official organised runs held since March 2020.
At parks across Norfolk and Waveney, volunteers and runners were back ready to get underway at 9am.
At Eaton Park, in Norwich, runners set off to the whistle blown by Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, who then doffed his regalia to volunteer as a tail walker.
Terry Atkins, who started doing park runs two years ago on two sticks after three hip operations, said he had missed the camaraderie of running with others.
A number of rules remain in place due to the ongoing caution over the pandemic, with racers urged not to refrain from high-fiving or any form of social contact, as well as respecting each other's personal spaces.
Organising the run was Pete Scott and Steve Cook, who have taken over from Richard Polley as co-event director.
