News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Parkruns return to Norfolk for first time since Covid

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:31 AM July 24, 2021   
The Norwich parkrun in Eaton Park. Organisers have reluctantly banned dogs from the event. PHOTO BY

Parkruns have resumed this morning in Norfolk. Pictured is a pre-pandemic event. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Hundreds of people have been pulling on their running shoes across the county this morning as parkruns return. 

The free, weekly, timed events, which are overseen by volunteers, have resumed following the disruption brought about by Covid. 

Today is the first time since March 2020 that the events have taken taken place with many setting off at the traditional 9am start time in parks throughout Norfolk.

A number of rules remain in place due to the ongoing caution over the pandemic with racers urged not to refrain from high-fiving or any form of social contact, as well as respecting each other's personal spaces. 

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun.

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun. - Credit: Parkrun

Parkrun also asked participants to be quiet at the start line and to distance themselves whether possible during the run.

There had been uncertainty over the return of parkruns this summer due to a lack of necessary permissions from the landowners in some places. 

Mulbarton parkrun was one of the casualties of this uncertainty. 

 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  3. 3 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  1. 4 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
  2. 5 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  3. 6 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos
  4. 7 Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'
  5. 8 St Benedict's Street restaurant closes due to 'pingdemic'
  6. 9 Thunderstorms set to put dampener on weekend
  7. 10 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
EDP roof, Rouen Road, Norwich Thunder clouds over Castle Museum before tha massive lighting show, 2

Norfolk Weather

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus