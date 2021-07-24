Parkruns return to Norfolk for first time since Covid

Published: 9:31 AM July 24, 2021

Parkruns have resumed this morning in Norfolk. Pictured is a pre-pandemic event. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Hundreds of people have been pulling on their running shoes across the county this morning as parkruns return.

The free, weekly, timed events, which are overseen by volunteers, have resumed following the disruption brought about by Covid.

Today is the first time since March 2020 that the events have taken taken place with many setting off at the traditional 9am start time in parks throughout Norfolk.

It’s been a while. Last ParkRun for me was 1 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/WTAABYY4EL — Andrew Stronach (@aistronach) July 24, 2021

A number of rules remain in place due to the ongoing caution over the pandemic with racers urged not to refrain from high-fiving or any form of social contact, as well as respecting each other's personal spaces.

Rules from the Covid framework for runners and walkers at Parkrun. - Credit: Parkrun

Parkrun also asked participants to be quiet at the start line and to distance themselves whether possible during the run.

There had been uncertainty over the return of parkruns this summer due to a lack of necessary permissions from the landowners in some places.

Mulbarton parkrun was one of the casualties of this uncertainty.