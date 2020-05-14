Search

Advanced search

Video

Your chance to take part in virtual 5K race for Norfolk hospice appeal

PUBLISHED: 21:26 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:26 14 May 2020

One of tfhe Norwich School pupils which has organised the virtual 5K race for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Appeal. Picture: Norwich School

One of tfhe Norwich School pupils which has organised the virtual 5K race for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Appeal. Picture: Norwich School

Norwich School

Running enthusiasts will be pulling on their trainers and taking on a virtual road race for a new hospice.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon HospicePriscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Members of Norwich Road Runners have joined forces with pupils at Norwich School to organise the fundraising Race From Your Place for the £12.5m EDP-backed Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal.

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon HospiceArtist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The virtual run is asking people run 5K from their home from now until May 31 and donate £10 after completing the physical challenge.

All proceeds will go towards a new 24-bed hospice for Norfolk and Waveney on the edge of Norwich which will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich.

The virtual 5K was set up by members of Velocitas, one of Norwich School’s young chamber enterprise groups which sees pupils form their own companies from scratch.

Glyn Manton, business enterprise teacher at the Norwich School, said: “Norwich School’s pupil-led young chamber were due to help Norwich Road Runners organise the junior races in the club’s 5K series. With the series cancelled we saw on opportunity to run a 5K race virtually, where they could still be involved in organising a race and also supporting the Priscilla Bacon Hospice which would have been the nominated charity for the race series.”

All runners will receive a medal, certificate and the chance to top a leader board and Norwich School pupils are involved in all aspects of organising the virtual fundraiser.

Before the start date of individual races, the team will email a race number to entrants, which can be printed and worn on participants’ race days.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to pupils from Norwich School for their incredible support of our fundraising appeal. This challenge is so easy for everyone to get involved, from fun runners to competitive club runners, and everyone will receive a medal for their efforts. The pupils are aiming to raise £2,500 which will pay for a specialist fully adjustable bed for the new hospice, so we hope that the public will get their running shoes on and get behind them.”

To enter visit https://totalracetiming.co.uk/race/221 and for appeal details visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Woman’s body found on beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Businesses, charities and communities celebrate Clap for Our Carers

Staff at the Vision Norfolk sheltered accommodation on Magpie Road in Norwich which cares for blind and partially sighted people. Residents showed their thanks to them before the 8pm Clap For Our Carers event on May 14, 2020. Picture: Vision Nofolk
Drive 24