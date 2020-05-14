Video

Your chance to take part in virtual 5K race for Norfolk hospice appeal

One of tfhe Norwich School pupils which has organised the virtual 5K race for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Appeal. Picture: Norwich School Norwich School

Running enthusiasts will be pulling on their trainers and taking on a virtual road race for a new hospice.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Members of Norwich Road Runners have joined forces with pupils at Norwich School to organise the fundraising Race From Your Place for the £12.5m EDP-backed Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal.

Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice Artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The virtual run is asking people run 5K from their home from now until May 31 and donate £10 after completing the physical challenge.

All proceeds will go towards a new 24-bed hospice for Norfolk and Waveney on the edge of Norwich which will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge on Unthank Road, Norwich.

The virtual 5K was set up by members of Velocitas, one of Norwich School’s young chamber enterprise groups which sees pupils form their own companies from scratch.

Glyn Manton, business enterprise teacher at the Norwich School, said: “Norwich School’s pupil-led young chamber were due to help Norwich Road Runners organise the junior races in the club’s 5K series. With the series cancelled we saw on opportunity to run a 5K race virtually, where they could still be involved in organising a race and also supporting the Priscilla Bacon Hospice which would have been the nominated charity for the race series.”

All runners will receive a medal, certificate and the chance to top a leader board and Norwich School pupils are involved in all aspects of organising the virtual fundraiser.

Before the start date of individual races, the team will email a race number to entrants, which can be printed and worn on participants’ race days.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for Priscilla Bacon Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to pupils from Norwich School for their incredible support of our fundraising appeal. This challenge is so easy for everyone to get involved, from fun runners to competitive club runners, and everyone will receive a medal for their efforts. The pupils are aiming to raise £2,500 which will pay for a specialist fully adjustable bed for the new hospice, so we hope that the public will get their running shoes on and get behind them.”

To enter visit https://totalracetiming.co.uk/race/221 and for appeal details visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk