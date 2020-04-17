Halfway point reached in £12.5m hospice appeal

The £12.5m Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal has reached its halfway point - £6.4m has now been raised to fund the construction of the new hospice in Norwich.

Fundraisers behind the multi-million pound appeal to build a new hospice to improve end-of-life care in Norfolk are celebrating a new £500,000 donation which has seen the total raised so far pass the halfway point of their goal.

Mark Nicholas, chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal.

A total of £6.4m has now been raised for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal after half-a-million pounds was donated by the Community of All Hallows Trust in Ditchingham.

The existing Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Norwich was build 40 years ago to deliver specialist end-of-life care for Norfolk patients but, after a population growth of around 220,000 since, the building has become inadequate in size and cannot be extended.

To replace it, the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice will be built on land adjacent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and will offer 24 inpatient beds along with day care and outpatients’ facilities.

The appeal to help fund the new hospice was launched in February 2019 and has now passed the halfway point on the way to its £12.5m target.

The reaching of this milestone comes just weeks after an anonymous £500,000 donation was received from someone in the Waveney area.

Chief executive of the fundraising campaign Mark Nicholas said: “This is a momentous development in our capital campaign, and we are delighted that the Community of All Hallows Trust has elected to help our appeal to transform the buildings and facilities that deliver specialist palliative and end-of-life care for the people of Norfolk and Waveney.

“Since launching the appeal in 2019, we have had a remarkable response from the people of Norfolk and Waveney, and with this continued support we will raise the remaining amount so that we can provide care to more patients across our region.”

Chairman of the board of trustees of the Community of All Hallows the Rev Canon Andy Bryant said: “We are keen to play our part and help revolutionise the provision of hospice care in the region.”

The charity believes 2020 will be the year in which the appeal progresses even further – it is hoped that construction on the new hospice will be able to begin in 2021, with hope remaining that building work will be completed by the end of the following year.