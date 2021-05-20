News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scam warning as Norfolk people eye summer holidays

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:34 PM May 20, 2021   
Norfolk people have been urged not to fall for a scam surrounding health insurance cards. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People who have decided to go on holiday this year have been urged not to fall for a scam over a health insurance card.

Officers at Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department say con artists were looking to cash in on people's hopes for a summer getaway.

Following Brexit, the European Health Card, known as the E111, is being phased out and replaced with the Global Health Insurance Card.

That entitles the holder to get healthcare at a reduced cost or for free in the country they are visiting.

The card is free to apply for via the NHS website, but Stephen Maunder, from Norfolk Trading Standards, warned fake websites had been set up, demanding money for the cards.

Stephen Maunder, from Norfolk Trading Standards. - Credit: James Bass

He urged people not to use those websites, but to get the cards for free via the official website.

Scams can be reported at 0808 223 1133.

Norfolk

