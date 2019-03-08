Mums on the run at special parkrun takeover

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:18 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 24 October 2019

Members the East of England Run Mummy Run community. Picture: Stacey Halford/Run Mummy Run

Members the East of England Run Mummy Run community. Picture: Stacey Halford/Run Mummy Run

Stacey Halford/Run Mummy Run

Mums will be pulling on their trainers for a parkrun takeover this weekend.

Members the East of England Run Mummy Run community. Picture: Stacey Halford/Run Mummy Run

Around 50 members of the growing Run Mummy Run online community are expected to tackle the 5K Sloughbottom parkrun course in Norwich on Saturday, October 26.

The free weekly timed run, organised by volunteers, starts at 9am and takes in Sloughbottom Park, off Drayton Road, and part of Marriott's Way.

Members the East of England Run Mummy Run community. Picture: Stacey Halford/Run Mummy Run

Run Mummy Run was set up six years ago with the aim of getting mothers more active through running and has attracted 62,000 women through Facebook.

The Run Mummy Run takeover at Sloughbottom parkrun has been organised by mother-of-one Connie Vallis, 27, who is group ambassador for the East of England.

Mrs Vallis, who is a nurse and lives at Bates Green, Norwich, said: "As mums it is good for us to be fit and to be good role models for the kids. It is nice to be a part of something as a mum, get out and do something positive.

"There is this idea that runners are really fit athletic people, but actually you can be a runner and just do the odd 5K."

Mrs Vallis, who has a three-year-old girl, has run three half marathons and said that the Sloughbottom parkrun takeover was going to be a fun day.

She added: "It's good to enjoy sport and feel confident.

"Before I had my little girl, I was always working. I then started working part-time and realised something was missing in my life so I started running.

"Through the group I have met a lot of friends. It's good for mental health. I feel good after run and feel like a better mum after a run."

Mrs Vallis described Run Mummy Run, which has just over 2,000 members in the East of England, as a welcoming group.

"We're such a friendly bunch of women. We welcome anyone whether they are starting out or experienced.

"We chat about motherhood and celebrate each other's achievements," she added.

Miranda Ellis, Sloughbottom parkrun event director, said: "We're delighted to welcome Run Mummy Run. Often women find it harder to make time for themselves, so I'm keen to support any initiative that encourages women to get out and take regular exercise. It's not about speed - it is simply about being active in the company of like-minded people."

