Norfolk's newest Parkrun launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:37 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 13 May 2019

People turned out in force to run, walk or jog Norfolk’s newest 5km Parkrun at Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Photo: Ian Edwards

People turned out in force to run, walk or jog Norfolk's newest 5km Parkrun at Sloughbottom Park in Norwich.

The inaugural event on Saturday was attended by 175 people and came after months of planning by a team of experienced Parkrun volunteers, led by co-event directors Miranda Ellis and Hugh Woolfenden.

It is a much needed fourth Parkrun in Norwich, complementing the existing Norwich, Catton and Colney Lane events where numbers have soared in recent years.

By launching a Parkrun in the Mile Cross area, the aim is to create a really inclusive event which encourages people of all abilities to be more active.

Ms Ellis said: "We're really excited about the potential of Slouthbottom Parkrun. It's a beautiful course and we think there will be a real demand for it.

"All of the core team are people who are passionate about Parkrun, both as runners and as volunteers, and know the benefits taking part in regular activity with a group of like-minded people can bring both in terms of physical and mental well-being.

"We want to create our own community, where everybody feels welcome and able to participate and contribute. We would especially welcome people who have never tried a Parkrun before.

The Sloughbottom course starts within the park itself before taking in a stretch of Marriott's Way and looping around nearby Anderson's Meadow, making it the city's first one-lap Parkrun.

It is mostly flat and most of the course is on paths and tracks.

Events take place every Saturday starting at 9am.

Participation is free thanks to funding from Norwich City Council and ActiveNorfolk and the work of a team of dedicated volunteers.

Mr Woolfenden said: "Our message to anybody thinking of taking up Parkrun is: come along and give it a go."

For more info visit www.parkrun.org.uk/sloughbottom

