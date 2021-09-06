News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy pays tribute to Sarah Harding

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:59 PM September 6, 2021   
Ruddy Muddy unveiled his latest portrait of Sarah Harding

Ruddy Muddy unveiled his latest portrait of Sarah Harding, after the singer's mother took to Instagram to announce her daughter's death on Sunday September 5. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Norfolk’s talented 'grime' artist has paid tribute to Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding following the her death.  

Ruddy Muddy unveiled a portrait of Sarah Harding after it was announced on Sunday that the singer had lost her battle with cancer.

The news comes after Harding revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, which had spread to other parts of her body.  

Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding, right, from Girls Aloud at Time nightclub in Norwich in 2004. 

Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding, right, from Girls Aloud at Time nightclub in Norwich in 2004. - Credit: Steve Parsons / Archant Library

Her mother Marie described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star". 

The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away."

Girls Aloud were one of the most successful pop bands of the early 2000s. 

Harding and her band members performed several times in Norfolk and Waveney including at Holkham Estate in 2007, Time nightclub in Norwich in 2004 and Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003. 

Norfolk

