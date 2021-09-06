Norfolk's Ruddy Muddy pays tribute to Sarah Harding
- Credit: Ruddy Muddy
Norfolk’s talented 'grime' artist has paid tribute to Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding following the her death.
Ruddy Muddy unveiled a portrait of Sarah Harding after it was announced on Sunday that the singer had lost her battle with cancer.
The news comes after Harding revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, which had spread to other parts of her body.
Her mother Marie described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".
The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away."
Girls Aloud were one of the most successful pop bands of the early 2000s.
Harding and her band members performed several times in Norfolk and Waveney including at Holkham Estate in 2007, Time nightclub in Norwich in 2004 and Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 2 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
- 3 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
- 4 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
- 5 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
- 6 Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village
- 7 Airport's industrial park plan could give Norfolk £50m a year boost
- 8 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
- 9 Calls to better enforce parking rules on 'free for all' city street
- 10 No 'leeching' here - Artist who added to Banksy speaks out