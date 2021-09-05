Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding

Published: 3:19 PM September 5, 2021

Girls Aloud fans across Britain and around the world have been devastated by the death of Sarah Harding at 39 from cancer.

The singer's revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Harding performed several times in Norfolk and Waveney with the groundbreaking girl-band, including at Holkham Estate in 2007, Time nightclub in Norwich in 2004 and Pop Beach in Great Yarmouth in 2003.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".



The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.



"It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

"I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead. - Marie x"

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.



In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

"I don't want an exact prognosis. I don't know why anyone would want that.

"Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what's important to me now."

Harding said she is "trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be".

"I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax," she added.

"I'm sure some people might think that's not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

"I'm at a stage now where I don't know how many months I have left.

"Who knows, maybe I'll surprise everyone, but that's how I'm looking at things."

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was "scary" but was also "the right thing to do".

She said the support she has received has been "incredible", adding: "I've been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I'm grateful beyond words for that."

Harding found fame with Girls Aloud which were formed on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

