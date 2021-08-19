Norwich's Ruddy Muddy pays tribute to Sean Lock

Published: 12:30 PM August 19, 2021

Ruddy Muddy has paid tribute to comedian Sean Lock, who died of cancer aged 58 yesterday, August 18.

He joins tributes from Norwich Theatre Royal and Norfolk actor, broadcaster, and comedian Stephen Fry.

The work by Ruddy Muddy includes an image of Mr Lock and reads: "RIP Sean Lock" as well as "Nooooo....Whyyyy...Nooooo....Arghhh....You can't write tears Jimmy" in a reference to Mr Lock's joke when asked by fellow comedian, Jimmy Carr, what he wanted his obituary to say.

Sean Lock tribute - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Commenters on the photo posted to social media by Ruddy Muddy said they thought the words would have been "exactly what he wanted".

The Norwich-based white van artist said: "I became Ruddy Muddy in the hope I could make people smile. If one person has made me smile and laugh until the tears keep running it has been this man."

"I'm absolutely gutted, he was one of my comedy heroes. He really brought me and my eldest together, watching 8 out of 10 Cats."