'We loved having him' - Norwich Theatre Royal pays tribute to Sean Lock
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Norwich Theatre Royal has paid tribute to comedian Sean Lock, who has died of cancer aged 58.
The comedian was known for his surreal content and deadpan delivery and appeared on Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Lock had been battling cancer for some time and passed away at home.
Over the years he has performed at Norwich Theatre Royal a number of times and also at Latitude Festival in Suffolk.
A statement on the theatre's social media platforms said: "It is with great sadness that we have heard about the passing of comedian Sean Lock.
"Sean has performed for us over the years and we always loved having him.
"We are sending our thoughts and deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."
Norfolk actor, broadcaster and comedian Stephen Fry has also paid tribute and wrote on Twitter: "Oh no, what horrible news.
"I think it safe to say that the best episodes of QI that I was involved with were always the ones where Sean Lock was a guest.
"Such complete brilliance in every comic direction. What a loss. My heart goes out to his family."