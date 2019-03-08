Norwich bar launches Pornstar Martini cocktail trees

Forget Christmas trees as a Norwich bar is selling Pornstar Martini trees just in time for the Easter weekend.

With four days off just around the corner, many of us will be planning to meet up with our mates for drinks.

Over the Bank Holiday, there will be plenty of Easter events taking place at venues across Norwich.

Rooftop Gardens, located in the Union Building in Rose Lane, is celebrating in style with a Pornstar Martini tree with twelve cocktails to enjoy.

The tree costs £120 and includes 12 cocktails and the drink is made of gin, passion fruit, pineapple, vanilla, lime, prosecco and a passion fruit garnish.

Ella Tarrant, social media manager at Rooftop Gardens, said: “We decided to launch this as The Pornstar Martini is the most popular drink we sell, especially for large groups so we thought bringing in the cocktail tree would be a great wow factor for the restaurant.”

It will be available at the bar from April 15 and fizz fans are also in luck as it includes a bottle of prosecco.