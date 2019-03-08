Search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Norwich coffee shop launches Easter egg hot chocolate

PUBLISHED: 11:52 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 12 March 2019

Easter Egg hot chocolate Credit: Alchemista

An independent coffee shop is making hearts melt across the city with its new Easter egg hot chocolate.

The drink is available at Alchemista in the Norwich Lanes and the egg is placed at the top of their signature skull glass.

Cacao hot chocolate is then poured into the egg until the liquid collapses through the egg and fills the glass and is topped with whipped cream and a dusting of chocolate to make it even more indulgent.

The founder of Alchemista Dennis Bacon also revealed in February that he is set to roll out the chain nationally selling its popular coffee cocktails.

He is also planning to open a “coffee lab” flagship branch in a new 50-bedroom boutique hotel in the former Norwich Bus Station ticket office in Surrey Street.

Alchemista Coffee Credit: AlchemistaAlchemista Coffee Credit: Alchemista

Vicky Brown, operational director of Alchemista, said: “We are always thinking of unique and exciting new products to add to our menu.

“We are excited to have launched Alchemista Franchise at Union Coffee in London on March 4 and look forward to seeing our brand disrupting the coffee market across the UK, this is alongside plans to open a second flagship store in the city.”

