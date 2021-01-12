News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body of missing 93-year-old man found in village

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:12 PM January 12, 2021   
Robert Taylor from Little Snoring, who has been reported as missing

Robert Taylor was reported missing on January 11 2021. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The body of a man in his 90s who was reported missing has been found, police have said. 

Officers were called to Thursford Road, in Great Snoring, near Fakenham shortly before 8.45am on Tuesday, January 12, after a member of the public reported finding an elderly man unresponsive on the ground. 

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Robert Taylor, a 93-year-old man who was reported missing from Little Snoring on 11 January, has been informed. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

