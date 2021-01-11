Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip

Published: 11:20 PM January 11, 2021

Robert Taylor from Little Snoring, who has been reported as missing - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A missing person appeal has been launched for a 93-year-old man who failed to return home from a trip to the supermarket on Monday.

Robert Taylor, from Little Snoring, was reported missing by his family shortly after 8pm on Monday morning, having last been seen hours earlier.

Police say he left his home at around 3pm to travel to Fakenham, where he was due to have a tyre changed on his car and visit Morrisons supermarket.

However, his family have not heard from him since and he failed to return home.

Robert Taylor, 93, who has been reported as missing - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He is white, 5ft 10, of slim build and with grey hair. He walks with a limb on his right foot and was driving a blue VW polo when he left his home.

Anybody who may have seen him or any blue VW Polos in or around the Fakenham and Little Plumstead areas are encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary with any information.

Anybody who has information that will help the appeal should contact 101 quoting incident number 324 of January 11. Police are concerned for Mr Taylor's welfare.