Road through village closed by floodwater
- Credit: Ian Burt
The main road through a village has flooded after heavy rain.
A stream has bust its banks at Shernborne, near Dersingham, leaving the road through part of the village submerged.
The stretch near the church is covered by several inches of water and the road has been closed.
Norfolk fire service said an officer had attended the scene to give advice but no further action was needed because no properties were affected.
Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "Despite routine maintenance, and additional works carried out over the last few weeks, many systems are again likely to be overwhelmed by heavy rain falling on already saturated ground and full water courses.
"Surface water is taking longer to drain away than usual so please be patient. If you’re out for an essential journey, please do drive with extra care."
Parts of Shernborne Road are classed as being at high flood risk. Weather warnings for strong winds remain in place across parts of the region and while the rain warning has been removed, further downpours are expected in the next couple of days.
