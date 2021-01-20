News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road through village closed by floodwater

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:43 PM January 20, 2021    Updated: 2:19 PM January 20, 2021
A vehicle makes its way thorugh the flooded main road at Sherborne. Picture: Ian Burt

A vehicle makes its way through the flooded main road at Shernborne, near Dersingham - Credit: Ian Burt

The main road through a village has flooded after heavy rain.

A stream has bust its banks at Shernborne, near Dersingham, leaving the road through part of the village submerged.

The main road through Shernborne is heavily flooded. Picture: Ian Burt

Part of Shernborne Road at Shernborne, near Dersingham, has been closed - Credit: Ian Burt

The stretch near the church is covered by several inches of water and the road has been closed.

Norfolk fire service said an officer had attended the scene to give advice but no further action was needed because no properties were affected.

The main road through Shernborne is heavily flooded. Picture: Ian Burt

Floodwater covers the road by the church at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "Despite routine maintenance, and additional works carried out over the last few weeks, many systems are again likely to be overwhelmed by heavy rain falling on already saturated ground and full water courses.

"Surface water is taking longer to drain away than usual so please be patient. If you’re out for an essential journey, please do drive with extra care." 

The main road through Shernborne is heavily flooded. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk fire service said an officer had attended to give advice but no further action was needed because the water had not reached homes in the village - Credit: Ian Burt

Parts of Shernborne Road are classed as being at high flood risk. Weather warnings for strong winds remain in place across parts of the region and while the rain warning has been removed, further downpours are expected in the next couple of days.

A vehicle makes its way thorugh the flooded main road at Sherborne. Picture: Ian Burt

A driver pauses to check the depth of the water before driving through the flooded main road at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt

  

A vehicle makes its way thorugh the flooded main road at Sherborne. Picture: Ian Burt

A vintage Land Rover makes its way through the flood waters at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt

The main road through Shernborne is heavily flooded. Picture: Ian Burt

A sugar beet lorry drives through the flood water at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt


