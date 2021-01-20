Flooding fears recede in Norfolk but wind warning issued

Published: 1:33 PM January 20, 2021

The Met Office has issued a warning over wind - Credit: PA

The Met Office rain warning for Norfolk, which had prompted fears of flooding in the county, has been removed.

But a fresh warning that Norfolk and Suffolk could be hit by strong winds overnight as Storm Christoph hits, has been issued.

The yellow warning for rain had been in place for today and tomorrow with 15 flood alerts in Norfolk, Waveney and Fenland issued by the Environment Agency.

However, the Met Office has since revised its weather warning for the East of England, with Norfolk removed from the area covered.

The flood alerts remain in place and the Met Office has issued a new yellow warning of windy weather for Wednesday night.

You may also want to watch:

That warning, in place from 9pm until 3am on Thursday says strong winds could cause some travel disruption.

The Met Office forecasters say: "Wind strengths will be increasing late Wednesday, peaking overnight, with gusts 40 to 50 mph inland, but 50-60 mph along some coasts and perhaps towards 70 mph in the most exposed spots."

The forecast bad weather prompted an appeal by emergency services for people, who should already be limiting travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, to stay indoors if possible.



