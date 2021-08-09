Two rescued after being cut off by the tide

Published: 8:04 AM August 9, 2021

The Wells RNLI inshore lifeboat Peter Wilcox was sent to rescue two people cut off by the tide at Titchwell marshes - Credit: RNLI/Ray West

Two people were rescued from the marshes on the north Norfolk coast after being cut off by the tide.

Wells RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched just before 7pm on Sunday (August 8) to save the pair, who were found stranded by rising water in the Titchwell marshes, a popular spot for birdwatching near Brancaster.

Coastguard teams from Hunstanton and Wells also joined the effort, and were able to spot the stricken pair from higher ground, so when the lifeboat arrived at 7.43pm, they were able to give directions to its three-strong crew.

The two people were taken aboard the lifeboat and given over to the care of the local Coastguard just before 8pm.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "I am very happy there was a positive outcome this evening, however, this sort of situation can be avoided.

"When enjoying our coastline, it is important that people are aware of the tide times and always return back to the mainland at least four hours before high tide to prevent being cut off."

*This newspaper has launched a Play It Safe campaign to encourage awareness of the dangers of open water, and make sure everybody remembers their trip to the coast for the right reasons.








