Life saving group backs Play It Safe water safety campaign
A group of life saving organisations has welcomed the Play It Safe campaign.
Backing the campaign, Norfolk Drowning Prevention Forum thanked the EDP for highlighting the dangers of Norfolk's open water.
The campaign aims to ensure everyone visiting Norfolk's waters this year stays safe and remembers their day out for the right reasons.
The forum is made up of organisations including the RNLI, HM Coastguard and Broads Beat, a part of Norfolk Police.
Forum chair, Greg Preston said: "We welcome the Play it Safe campaign for helping our forum partners to highlight the dangers of open water in Norfolk.
"We would encourage anyone planning a trip locally to take time to read safety signage and abide by it.
"There are lots of hidden dangers under the water’s surface and cold water shock can kill.
"If you stay calm, float on your back and try to regulate your breathing, your chances of survival are much higher."
It comes after the RNLI launched its own Respect The Water campaign.
