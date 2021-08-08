News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Life saving group backs Play It Safe water safety campaign

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:18 AM August 8, 2021   
Ella Wilkinson with the Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ella Wilkinson with the Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A group of life saving organisations has welcomed the Play It Safe campaign.

Backing the campaign, Norfolk Drowning Prevention Forum thanked the EDP for highlighting the dangers of Norfolk's open water.

The campaign aims to ensure everyone visiting Norfolk's waters this year stays safe and remembers their day out for the right reasons.

Greta Price of the Access Migrant Support charity learning how to use a throw line during water safe

Greta Price of the Access Migrant Support charity learning how to use a throw line during water safety training at Bawsey Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The forum is made up of organisations including the RNLI, HM Coastguard and Broads Beat, a part of Norfolk Police.

Forum chair, Greg Preston said: "We welcome the Play it Safe campaign for helping our forum partners to highlight the dangers of open water in Norfolk.

"We would encourage anyone planning a trip locally to take time to read safety signage and abide by it.

Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Water Safety Campaign poster, for water safety awareness. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

"There are lots of hidden dangers under the water’s surface and cold water shock can kill.

"If you stay calm, float on your back and try to regulate your breathing, your chances of survival are much higher."

It comes after the RNLI launched its own Respect The Water campaign.

King's Lynn Fire and Rescue team take part in the water safety and throw line training at Bawsey Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King's Lynn Fire and Rescue team take part in the water safety and throw line training at Bawsey Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

If you would like to support our water safety campaign, posters can be ordered for free from here, where you will only pay for postage: https://www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store/Play-it-Safe-Water-Safety-Poster-Just-pay-P&P-p372304298

