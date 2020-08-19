Air ambulance called to river and roads closed amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates. Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a boat on a river in Great Yarmouth.

An air ambulance at the scene of an incident on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (August 19). Picture: Submitted. An air ambulance at the scene of an incident on the River Bure in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (August 19). Picture: Submitted.

Norfolk police were called to North Quay at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, August 19) following concerns for the safety of a woman.

Police are currently on scene alongside the coastguard, fire service and the ambulance service dealing with the incident on the River Bure.

At least 17 emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The air ambulance was also called.

North Quay is closed from Fullers Hill roundabout towards town, while North River Road is also closed.

Traffic is backed up across the town as the situation is dealt with.

More to follow.

