Air ambulance called to river and roads closed amid fears for woman’s safety
PUBLISHED: 14:52 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 19 August 2020
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a boat on a river in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk police were called to North Quay at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, August 19) following concerns for the safety of a woman.
Police are currently on scene alongside the coastguard, fire service and the ambulance service dealing with the incident on the River Bure.
At least 17 emergency vehicles are at the scene.
You may also want to watch:
The air ambulance was also called.
North Quay is closed from Fullers Hill roundabout towards town, while North River Road is also closed.
Traffic is backed up across the town as the situation is dealt with.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.