Search

Advanced search

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

PUBLISHED: 18:39 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:09 19 August 2020

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A woman has died after becoming trapped under a boat in Great Yarmouth, police have confirmed.

The boat that is the focus of the emergency services after an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe boat that is the focus of the emergency services after an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers were called just before 1.35pm on Wednesday, August 19 to reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

They have confirmed a woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place around the boat and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and how the woman came to be in the water, a statement said.

Lawn Avenue, which was closed for four hours while emergency services were on scene, has now been reopened.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At the height of the response a fleet of up to 20 emergency vehicles from across a range of services including ambulance, police, the fire service and coastguard rushed to the riverside.

As ambulances and fire crews left, three diving teams arrived and were seen assembling equipment.

The road was closed from the Fullers Hill roundabout to the bus station.

The River Bure was also closed to boats, with a vessel further along telling people to turn back.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police officers twice extended the cordon while the incident was under way telling onlookers with children to move away.

An eyewitness said he saw the woman fall into the water.

Lorin Robinson, 24, from Bristol was among those first on the scene.

He stopped to help with traffic management and said he was “shaken” by the tragedy.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One woman said: “It is frightening to think how quickly things can change.”

The Gorleston and Great Yarmouth lifeboat which had been alongside the 42ft cruiser Diamond Emblem for most of the operation left the scene at around 5.15pm.

The roads and river were reopened shortly afterwards.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

City to kick-off pre-season against MK Dons before heading to Germany

Norwich City's players in pre-season training at the Lotus Training centre, from left, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Josh Martin and Danel Sinani Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant