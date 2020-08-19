Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A woman has died after becoming trapped under a boat in Great Yarmouth, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boat that is the focus of the emergency services after an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The boat that is the focus of the emergency services after an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers were called just before 1.35pm on Wednesday, August 19 to reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

They have confirmed a woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon has been put in place around the boat and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and how the woman came to be in the water, a statement said.

Lawn Avenue, which was closed for four hours while emergency services were on scene, has now been reopened.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At the height of the response a fleet of up to 20 emergency vehicles from across a range of services including ambulance, police, the fire service and coastguard rushed to the riverside.

As ambulances and fire crews left, three diving teams arrived and were seen assembling equipment.

The road was closed from the Fullers Hill roundabout to the bus station.

The River Bure was also closed to boats, with a vessel further along telling people to turn back.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police officers twice extended the cordon while the incident was under way telling onlookers with children to move away.

An eyewitness said he saw the woman fall into the water.

Lorin Robinson, 24, from Bristol was among those first on the scene.

He stopped to help with traffic management and said he was “shaken” by the tragedy.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One woman said: “It is frightening to think how quickly things can change.”

The Gorleston and Great Yarmouth lifeboat which had been alongside the 42ft cruiser Diamond Emblem for most of the operation left the scene at around 5.15pm.

The roads and river were reopened shortly afterwards.

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.