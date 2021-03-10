Man, 77, died from infection after being knocked down, inquest hears
- Credit: Archant
A 77-year-old man died of medical complications following a collision in Norwich, an inquest has heard.
Richard Broughton, of Gildencroft, was walking across a pedestrian crossing on Duke Street on June 20, 2018, when he was knocked down by a Mercedes Vito.
He suffered injuries as a result of the crash and later died at home on July 26, 2018.
The inquest into his death, which took place on Wednesday (March 10) at Norfolk Coroners Court, heard that Mr Broughton was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) where he had surgery to repair a fractured hip.
A post mortem report, prepared by Dr Raymond Lonsdale, was read to the inquest and stated the RTC "played some role in his death".
Area Coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake, concluded that Mr Broughton died from a kidney infection which was a result of having a catheter put in after the operation following the collision.
In January, the driver of the Mercedes was found not guilty of causing death by careless driving.
