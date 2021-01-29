Driver found not guilty of causing death of man, 77, in crash

Published: 11:52 AM January 29, 2021

A driver accused of the death of a pensioner more than a month after a crash in Norwich has been acquitted.

Andrew Critten, 37, was driving a Mercedes Vito on Duke Street, Norwich, on June 20, 2018, when the vehicle was involved in a crash with a 77-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Richard Broughton, suffered injuries as a result of the crash and later died on July 26, 2018.

Mr Critten, of Heath Close, Norwich, was due to stand trial in July after pleading not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

But the case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, January 29 for an application by the Crown Prosecution Service to offer no evidence in the matter.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, told the court that, following a review, the decision had formally been taken to offer no evidence in the case.

Explaining the decision, Mr Spence said further work had been conducted by the officer in the case and the road traffic collision team at Norfolk Constabulary.

As a result it was found there was “a possibility” Mr Broughton was obstructed from the view of Mr Critten by a post in the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash.

Mr Spence said that, for a variety of reasons, Mr Critten may have been “obstructed in such a manner that the defendant didn’t see the deceased until it was too late”.

Judge Anthony Bate formally indicated that a not guilty verdict be entered on behalf of Mr Critten.

Mr Critten, who did not attend court for the hearing, was also awarded costs.







