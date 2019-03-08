Revenge porn victim receives worldwide support after blasting ex-partner's suspended prison sentence

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

A harassment victim whose ex-partner sent sexually-explicit videos and pictures to friends and family has received support from across the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Young, 48, from Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, who received a suspended prison sentence and restraining order for disclosing private sexual photographs and films of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Arthurton, as well as committing harrassment without violence and breaching a non-molestation order against her. Picture: KIM ARTHURTON Michael Young, 48, from Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, who received a suspended prison sentence and restraining order for disclosing private sexual photographs and films of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Arthurton, as well as committing harrassment without violence and breaching a non-molestation order against her. Picture: KIM ARTHURTON

Kim Arthurton, 55, from Wymondham, bravely spoke out about her feelings of injustice after magistrates handed out a 12-month suspended prison sentence on August 6 to Michael Young.

The court case heard how Young, 48, of Summerfield Gardens in Lowestoft, sent explicit sexual videos and naked pictures of Ms Arthurton to her teenage daughter, brother of her late long-term partner and friend via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, with intent to cause distress.

Young's sentence also covered a breach of a non-molestation order to protect Ms Arthurton, as well as causing harassment without violence to her.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences, from October 20, 2018 to January 24 2019.

Ms Arthurton waived her right to anonymity after the sentence and said outside Norwich Magistrates' Court: "I'm absolutely gutted and disgusted. I don't think there has been any justice."

Since the court case and her reaction was published, Ms Arthurton said the response from people has been amazing and positive.

Most comments have been through her Facebook page and Facebook Messenger.

"I have had messages from Australia and all over the place. People say how they are proud of me and that I'm strong and they are pleased I did what I did.

"I'm still furious about it all."

Despite feeling the sentence was ridiculous, immediately after it was given out, Ms Arthurton added it has made her feel "empowered".

"It has made me feel more determined to get justice. I am not giving up. I have not had any closure. I wanted him [Young] to get a jail sentence for a minimum of 12 months."

Ms Arthurton, who has a 17-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son, said she was still scared after her months of constant harassment but told other victims to speak to friends and the police.

Young also received a five-year restraining order, will have to complete a two-year Building Better Relationships course, pay £2,500 compensation to Ms Arthurton and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.