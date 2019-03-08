'Controlling' man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner's teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton

A revenge porn victim whose ex-partner sent explicit sexual videos and photos of her to her teenage daughter has hit out after he was spared jail.

Michael Young, 48, from Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft

Kim Arthurton, who has waived her anonymity to speak out, suffered "seven months of torture" at the hands of Michael Young, who launched a campaign of harassment against her.

On Tuesday Young, 48, of Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for sending explicit sexual videos and naked pictures of Ms Arthurton to her teenage daughter, brother-in-law and friend via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, with intent to cause distress.

Young's sentence also covered a breach of a non-molestation order to protect Ms Arthurton, as well as causing harassment without violence to her.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences, from October 20, 2018 to January 24 2019.

The former couple are pictured in 2018.

Speaking outside the court, Ms Arthurton, 55, from Wymondham, said: "I'm absolutely gutted and disgusted. I don't think there has been any justice."

The mother-of-two, who leads a physiotherapy team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, described her ex-partner as "controlling".

She added: "You are never going to stop him. It [the suspended sentence] is an absolutely ill-judged sentence."

Ms Arthurton, who has a 17-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son, met Young via online dating at the end of July 2018. The court heard he moved into her home after a "whirlwind" romance.

But in a witness statement, read out by prosecutor Corrinne Gook-Hurren, Ms Arthurton said "things went nasty". This included telling Ms Arthurton to delete people from her Facebook account and how to dress.

Ms Arthurton ended the relationship on December 29, 2018.

Ms Gook-Hurren said Young made numerous visits to her home and sent many offensive messages via social media, as well as making threatening telephone calls. Reading out her victim impact statement, Ms Arthurton said: "I'm scared to leave the house and I'm scared to be in the house. I'm scared for my children."

She added the photos and videos sent to family and friends made her feel "ashamed", "vulnerable" and "humiliated".

Mitigating, Annette Hall said: "My client is absolutely disgusted in every single aspect of what he has done. He has taken full responsibilty for his actions."

Young was also ordered to complete a two-year Building Better Relationships course, pay £2,500 compensation to Ms Arthurton, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and comply with a five-year restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.