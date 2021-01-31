'Such a relief' - joy as all care home residents get vaccine

Published: 9:53 AM January 31, 2021

Ashfields Care Home in Rackheath where all staff and residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

All staff and residents in a village care home are relieved and delighted after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The vital vaccinations were given out at Ashfields Care Home on Salhouse Road, Rackheath, run by Barchester Healthcare.

General manager Wendell Damasco said: “We’ve all been through such a difficult time and this feels like such a big step on the way to getting back to some normality.

"I am so proud of the team and how they have worked together and continue to do so and we are all so grateful to be prioritised to receive the vaccine first.

"Now that everyone in the home has had their first dose, we feel like we’ve started on the long road to recovery.”

Hayley Gurklis, activity co coordinator at Ashfields care home, said: “There is such a sense of relief. We are all so pleased to have had the first dose of the vaccine. It will help to keep our residents safe."











