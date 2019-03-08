Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Kittens who were found in an upturned compost bin need 'forever home'

PUBLISHED: 14:06 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 24 July 2019

They were found in a upturned compost bin near Bunagy. Picture Sam Barnett

They were found in a upturned compost bin near Bunagy. Picture Sam Barnett

Archant

A litter of stray kittens who were found in an upturned compost bin are ready to be rehomed after being rescued from a back garden.

While one of the kittens have been adopted, three more are still looking for homes. Picture: Contributed by Sam BarnettWhile one of the kittens have been adopted, three more are still looking for homes. Picture: Contributed by Sam Barnett

For nine weeks, the four black kittens - three boys and one girl - have been cared for by staff from Cats Protection's Anglia Coastal branch.

On May 20, the kittens were found in a compost bin at a property near Bungay.

At the time, the owner of the garden was using it as a hedgehog shelter and leaving hedgehog food out for the native animal. However, he grew concerned for the kitten's welfare as foxes are believed to be in the area.

Sam Barnett, whose boyfriend's father found the kittens has kept track of the kitten's development. They have been named Blossom, Stigg, Barney and Clive.

Miss Barnett said: Miss Barnett said: "“The little girl would probably become pregnant as early as four months". Picture: Sam Barnett

You may also want to watch:

Miss Barnett said: "Originally they looked black but as they have grown they have begun to show beautiful silver tabby stripes which I haven't really seen before. It makes them look extremely unique.

"If cats protection hadn't taken them in, if they had managed to make it to adulthood they would have had the life of a feral cat and been at risk of FIV and FeLV.

"The little girl would probably become pregnant as early as four months. The boys would have fought and wandered for females, with a massive risk of injury or being involved in a road traffic accident.

The kittens, originally looked black but have silver through their fur. Picture: Sam BarnettThe kittens, originally looked black but have silver through their fur. Picture: Sam Barnett

"It feels really special to see them grown up and ready for new homes. I feel connected to them and would love to see them settled in their forever homes," she said.

Christine Cupts, coordinator for Cat Protection's Anglia coastal branch said: "Just one male has been rehomed, the two boys and the girl are still up for adoption."

The kittens are health checked, wormed, vaccinated against cat fly and enteritis, neutered and provided with four weeks of petplan insurance.

Cheryl Maryin, who is fostering out the kittens said: "Blossom is beautiful - very laid back, she is really a beautiful little girl. Stigg is a cheeky chappy and Barney is very relaxed."

Most Read

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

New store opens in Norwich’s Castle Mall

Moya Bubble Tea has just opened at Castle Mall. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

New jobs as riverside pub set to reopen after three years

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate

Man’s arm broken in road rage incident

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists