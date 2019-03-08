Kittens who were found in an upturned compost bin need 'forever home'

A litter of stray kittens who were found in an upturned compost bin are ready to be rehomed after being rescued from a back garden.

While one of the kittens have been adopted, three more are still looking for homes.

For nine weeks, the four black kittens - three boys and one girl - have been cared for by staff from Cats Protection's Anglia Coastal branch.

On May 20, the kittens were found in a compost bin at a property near Bungay.

At the time, the owner of the garden was using it as a hedgehog shelter and leaving hedgehog food out for the native animal. However, he grew concerned for the kitten's welfare as foxes are believed to be in the area.

Sam Barnett, whose boyfriend's father found the kittens has kept track of the kitten's development. They have been named Blossom, Stigg, Barney and Clive.

Miss Barnett said: "Originally they looked black but as they have grown they have begun to show beautiful silver tabby stripes which I haven't really seen before. It makes them look extremely unique.

"If cats protection hadn't taken them in, if they had managed to make it to adulthood they would have had the life of a feral cat and been at risk of FIV and FeLV.

"The little girl would probably become pregnant as early as four months. The boys would have fought and wandered for females, with a massive risk of injury or being involved in a road traffic accident.

"It feels really special to see them grown up and ready for new homes. I feel connected to them and would love to see them settled in their forever homes," she said.

Christine Cupts, coordinator for Cat Protection's Anglia coastal branch said: "Just one male has been rehomed, the two boys and the girl are still up for adoption."

The kittens are health checked, wormed, vaccinated against cat fly and enteritis, neutered and provided with four weeks of petplan insurance.

Cheryl Maryin, who is fostering out the kittens said: "Blossom is beautiful - very laid back, she is really a beautiful little girl. Stigg is a cheeky chappy and Barney is very relaxed."