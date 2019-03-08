Search

Litter of kittens found in a upturned compost bin

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 28 May 2019

The two-day-old kittens were rescued from a garden near Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Cats Protection

The two-day-old kittens were rescued from a garden near Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Cats Protection

A litter of two-day-old kittens have been rescued after they were found in an upturned compost bin.

Sam Barnett said: Sam Barnett said: "The cats protection were fantastic". Picture: Cat Protection/Three Rivers Vet

The four all-black kittens - three boys and one girl - were found in a compost bin on Monday (May 20) at a property near Bungay.

The owner of the garden was using it as a hedgehog shelter and leaving hedgehog food out for the native animal.

However, he grew concerned for the kitten's welfare as foxes are believed to be in the area and contacted Cats Protection's Anglia Coastal branch.

Sam Barnett, whose boyfriend's father found the kittens, said: "He had converted a compost bin into a hedgehog house. When he went to check on them, the mother ran out and he saw kittens inside.

The four all-black kittens - three boys and one girl - were found in a compost bin. Picture: Cat Protection/ Three River Vets

According to Miss Barnett, they called Cats Protection who said they were concerned the mother may try and move the kittens since her secret home had been discovered.

She said: "I went with them and directed them to the compost bin. Four kittens were found but the mum wasn't anywhere to be seen.

"A trap used by the Cats Protection to catch ferals for their TNR (trap, neuter and return) project, was set for the mum and the kittens were rushed to three rivers in Beccles to be checked over.

The kittens are now being hand reared by volunteers at the Three Rivers Vets, in Beccles. Picture: Cats Protection/ Three Rivers Vets

"The mother was caught in the trap around two days later and taken to the vets. She was completely feral.

"The Cats Protection were fantastic in the way they handled the entire endeavour. The lady Chris who I went with to find the kittens and the lady who will be hand rearing the kittens works on a voluntary basis," she said.

A spokesperson from Cats Protection said the four kittens "They are doing well, which is great news."

"Volunteers returned later and managed to catch the kittens' mum - a feral cat - living wild with little or no contact with humans - she was health-checked and neutered and has been returned to the area."

According to The Cats Protection, the TRN project is the most effective and humane way to control feral cat.

Once a cat colony has been identified, volunteers trap the cats and kittens by setting up traps and then take them to be neutered.

