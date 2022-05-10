Cheers! Free drinks at Norfolk pub as punters celebrate singer's birthday

Punters at the The Red Hart in Bodham gathered to enjoy free drinks and celebrate Paul Heaton's 60th birthday - Credit: The Red Hart

Punters at a Norfolk pub celebrated a cheap night after enjoying free drinks celebrating music legend's Paul Heaton's 60th birthday.

The former Beautiful South and The Housemartins lead singer put £1,000 behind the bar of 60 pubs across the UK, including two from Norfolk, as part of his birthday celebrations.

The Red Hart in Bodham, north Norfolk, was one of the pubs chosen and landlord Lee Merritt said the visitors "thoroughly" enjoyed themselves.

He said: "It was a great night and everyone had fun.

"Throughout the afternoon, random people headed in after hearing about it.

"The evening was pretty full on and was busy - we made it into a bit of a party."

And Mr Merritt also revealed the tab had "pretty much" been used up in what was a full day of celebrations.

The singer had originally planned to do a tour of 60 pubs across the UK but announced on social media that it had been postponed due to "recording delays".

Instead, singer-songwriter Heaton confirmed he had given the pubs the money, believed to be £60,000 in total, to bring people together to celebrate his landmark birthday on Monday, May 9.

The Eagle in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, was the other pub chosen.