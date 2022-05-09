News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Music legend puts money behind bar at Norfolk pubs to celebrate birthday

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:22 AM May 9, 2022
EMBARGOED TO 1800 FRIDAY MARCH 13 Undated handout photo issued by OfficialCharts.com of Paul Heaton

Paul Heaton with former Beautiful South bandmate Jacqui Abbott - Credit: PA

Music legend Paul Heaton has announced he will be putting money behind the bar of two Norfolk pubs to help celebrate his 60th birthday. 

The former Beautiful South and The Housemartins lead singer had originally planned to do a tour of the UK, but announced on social media that it has been postponed due to "recording delays". 

Instead, singer-songwriter Heaton has now said he will be putting money behind the bar of 60 pubs across the UK to celebrate his landmark birthday today, Monday, May 9.

This includes The Red Hart in Bodham in north Norfolk and The Eagle in Norfolk Street, King's Lynn.

In a post on social media, Heaton said: "To celebrate my 60th birthday I'd originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing at 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland. 

"However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I've had to shelve these plans for the time being.

"Instead, I've decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind of each one."

Heaton urged people to show their support and "raise a toast" to him on his birthday.

He added: "Then, both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry).

"The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support of the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles."

Heaton formed The Housemartins in the 1980s and topped the charts with the hits Happy Hour and Caravan of Love.

He went on to form the Beautiful South, and again topped the charts - the band's most popular single being A Little Time, released in 1990.

